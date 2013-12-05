Cherokee doing well at local dealerships - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cherokee doing well at local dealerships

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
A show model of the new Cherokee at Yark. A show model of the new Cherokee at Yark.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Good news this week for Chrysler: Company-wide sales jumped 16 percent in November from a year ago, and a major reason is the new Toledo-made Jeep Cherokee.

Jeep sold 10,000 Cherokees in November. At Yark Chrysler in Sylvania Township, 50 were sold.

The debut of Cherokee got off to a shaky start. Chrysler held back the vehicle from showroom floors while it tweaked transmission programming. But many feel the automaker did the right thing, rather than releasing a faulty vehicle.

"It was actually a good idea for Chrysler to push it off until they got the vehicle completely right," said Yark salesman Ryan Ritzler. "There's a lot of pent-up demand and that just increased sales for us."

The Cherokee was Jeep's third best selling model in November, behind the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. All this contributed to Chrysler achieving its 44th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth.

"Obviously Chrysler has huge strides with the product development," Ritzler said. "Definitely a better quality car. But also the economy is coming around, rebates are getting higher. All in all, it's a perfect storm."

He expects at least 60 Cherokees to roll off Yark's lot in December.       

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly