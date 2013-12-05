Pedestrian fatally hit on US-23 in Sylvania - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian fatally hit on US-23 in Sylvania

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania Police are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was killed on U.S. Route 23 south of the Monroe Street overpass Thursday night. 

Just after 10 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a semi-tractor trailer in the southbound lane. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Sylvania Police Division is working with the Lucas County Coroner's Office to identify the victim because he was not carrying any identification on him. Information regarding the identity will be released pending positive identification and notification of family members.

