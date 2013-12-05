Area nature parks offering special winter events

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Nature lovers who are willing to brave the cold weather this winter will be offered a few free weekend events to enjoy.

Nature parks like the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge see a decline in visitors every year once the temperature drops, which is why this winter they are offering free events to bring in park goers.

The first weekend of every month will be designated for kids. The Nature Tots program for 3-5-year-olds runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Swampers for 6-10-year-olds is from 1-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 is the annual holiday open house from noon until 4 p.m. at the Ottawa Refuge, Magee Marsh and Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

A special auto tour will be held Dec. 22 and 23, when seven miles of roads and tracks normally closed to the public will be opened.

Officials say for those who love the outdoors, special events like these are worth putting up with the cold air.

"You can look at the same spot in the woods at a different season and see something different, so we always encourage people to come out throughout the year," said Justin Woldt, from the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. "The weather generally keeps the crowds down, but those that do come in the winter tend to see spectacular things they wouldn't be able to see otherwise."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.