Area nature parks offering special winter events

Nature lovers who are willing to brave the cold weather this winter will be offered a few free weekend events to enjoy.

Nature parks like the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge see a decline in visitors every year once the temperature drops, which is why this winter they are offering free events to bring in park goers.

The first weekend of every month will be designated for kids. The Nature Tots program for 3-5-year-olds runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Swampers for 6-10-year-olds is from 1-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 is the annual holiday open house from noon until 4 p.m. at the Ottawa Refuge, Magee Marsh and Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

A special auto tour will be held Dec. 22 and 23, when seven miles of roads and tracks normally closed to the public will be opened.

Officials say for those who love the outdoors, special events like these are worth putting up with the cold air.

"You can look at the same spot in the woods at a different season and see something different, so we always encourage people to come out throughout the year," said Justin Woldt, from the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. "The weather generally keeps the crowds down, but those that do come in the winter tend to see spectacular things they wouldn't be able to see otherwise."

