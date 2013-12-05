Rossford teens need donations for firefighter training

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Theymay just be teenagers, but some Rossford students say they're ready to fightfires. Now they're asking for the community's help to make it happen.

RossfordExplorers say they're the future firefighters and paramedics for the city. Theylearn, train and shadow current firefighters and paramedics, but they need helplearning all they can.

TheExplorers want to train at the Illinois Fire Service Institute and purchasemore equipment they can use to train.

BrianPerkins is one of many students looking to help others by stepping into bigshoes: He wants to be a firefighter. Perkins was just promoted to lieutenant inthe Rossford Explorers Post. He joined a year ago and says now he's positivethis is the career for him.

"It'sbeen a huge impact ever since I started," Perkins said. "I've learned so much. Thisis what I want to do for a career, so when I started doing this, learning this,it's great."

Hesays he knows he has a lot left to learn, and he's hoping the Explorers willreceive the extra donations that will help him become like the firefighters headmires.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.