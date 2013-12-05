Rossford teens need donations for firefighter training - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford teens need donations for firefighter training

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Theymay just be teenagers, but some Rossford students say they're ready to fightfires. Now they're asking for the community's help to make it happen.

RossfordExplorers say they're the future firefighters and paramedics for the city. Theylearn, train and shadow current firefighters and paramedics, but they need helplearning all they can.

TheExplorers want to train at the Illinois Fire Service Institute and purchasemore equipment they can use to train.

BrianPerkins is one of many students looking to help others by stepping into bigshoes: He wants to be a firefighter. Perkins was just promoted to lieutenant inthe Rossford Explorers Post. He joined a year ago and says now he's positivethis is the career for him.

"It'sbeen a huge impact ever since I started," Perkins said. "I've learned so much. Thisis what I want to do for a career, so when I started doing this, learning this,it's great."

Hesays he knows he has a lot left to learn, and he's hoping the Explorers willreceive the extra donations that will help him become like the firefighters headmires.

