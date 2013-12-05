Toledo Technology Academy expanding next year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Thursday, Toledo Public Schools announced big changes coming to the Toledo Technology Academy next year.

Three years ago, when the district set out on its transformation plan, the goal was to expand its very best programs, and they say they have a gem at the Toledo Technology Academy. So now they want to expand it.

Younger students will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and learn at the academy when they add seventh and eighth grades.

"[These] are the brightest minds in the community, but more importantly, the brightest minds in the state," said Interim Superintendent Romules Durant.

Three years ago, TPS was facing budget issues. Programs were on the chopping block, including the academy. Now, the school's success is evident as students learn to solve problems, not only in the classroom, but in the GM Powertrain plant.

"I put this team of people, and this type of technology growth ahead of any," said Joe Shultz, from GM. "I think we have a competitive advantage here. By investing in a seventh and eighth grade in order to strengthen this school, I'm damn proud of it."

