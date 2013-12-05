Oregon trying to get more outdoor warning sirens - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon trying to get more outdoor warning sirens

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon residents are still recovering after a tornado ripped through the city last month, displacing many families. Now the city is pushing for funding to add new outdoor warning sirens.

City officials say adding more sirens was something they had in the works before last month's storm.

"The recent tornado that came through northwest Ohio, especially Oregon, really helped kind of emphasize that we need to upgrade and pay attention to our warning systems and sirens," said City Administrator Michael Beazley.

The city currently has five warning sirens, and they're now looking to get four more.

"Oregon residential infill has expanded over the last 15 years, and our siren coverage really hasn't kept pace as well as it should have," Beazley said.

That's why last summer it was recommended that the city apply for funding to add the new sirens.

"It was one of those things we were on the same pace if the tornado would have come or not, but it certainly underscored the effort and brought attention to it," he said.

Beazley says the new sirens will be better than the ones already in place, and they will be heard over a broader area. They will cost about $23,000 each, and the city will have to pay at least half. They will know if they're approved by the beginning of next year.

