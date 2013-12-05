Fund set up for communities with turnpike costs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fund set up for communities with turnpike costs

State and local officials met recently to lay out a plan for the Ohio Turnpike to help pay for local projects.

Traffic flow on the highway is much higher than it was originally designed for 60 years ago. Because of that, many local officials have complained about the original state's agreement that local counties and townships are responsible to repair the slopes and bridges of the turnpike.

So Turnpike Executive Director Rick Hadges has made a deal and endowed a new Turnpike Mitigation Fund to help those communities with construction costs.

The fund is capped at $5 million a year and each individual project can receive up to $1 million. The turnpike is currently accepting applications online through January 31. Recipients will be chosen in March.

