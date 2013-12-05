TPS working on disciplinary action against Scott student - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS working on disciplinary action against Scott student

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Staff and students at Scott High School are working together to regroup after the school went into lockdown and a student pulled out what appeared to be a gun in a classroom on Monday.

It turned out to be a pellet gun, but that wasn't revealed until after a standoff with police.

The SWAT trucks, police cars and crowds of anxious parents are gone now, and Toledo Public Schools says they are still working on disciplinary action against the student.

The 14-year-old has not been in school since the incident. He is being charged with making terrorist threats and illegal conveyance – both felony charges. Students say there was an altercation between the student and a teacher, and then the student pulled out what appeared to be a real gun. The school was put on lockdown for over an hour and the student was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

Prosecutors say they have no intention of charging the students as an adult because he has no prior criminal record.

