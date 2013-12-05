Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

Toledoresidents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Associationselling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

They'vebeen doing it one day every December for the last 83 years. It's anorganization with a rich history and simple purpose.

"Iknow firsthand about the good works the Old Newsboys do," said Toledo CityCouncilman Michael Craig.

Thepaper sale is personal for Craig, who has been involved with the Old Newsboys andselling papers for 25 years. But it's what happened when he was a young boythat still makes him choke up when he talks about the organization.

"Giftsand food – they may seem like small things," he said. "Unless you're not use tohaving those types of things."

Eachyear, hundreds of volunteers take to street corners and shopping centers inToledo to raise money that will be used all year to provide coats, shoes, mealsand holiday baskets for kids who would otherwise go without.

"Itgives people some sense of dignity, where they're not getting something that'sbeen worn or used," said Tracey Edwards, paper sale chair for the organization.

"Thepeople that we serve, they do deserve to be taken care of," added EmmettBeavers, Jr., who has been selling papers for 55 years.

Insidethe Jefferson Center basement in downtown Toledo, there is a small room full ofthe organization's history. As old as the Old Newsboys himself, 83-year-oldRichard Buchholz has been working hard to preserve this Toledo tradition.

Thereare pictures, papers, scrapbooks and meeting minutes that date all the way backto the beginning, in 1929.

Buchholzwas president of the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association in 1982. Now he takeshis jobs as official historian very seriously. He's even writing a book thatcovers 80 years of this 100 percent volunteer organization's history.

"Mostpeople don't believe I'm as old as I am, because I'm so darn happy. That's whatkeeps me looking young, ‘cause I'm really happy that I've got a chance to dothis," he said. "One of the things why we get so much money is because we giveit all away."

Anothersecret to a good paper sale?

"Whenthe weather is worse, the donations go up," said Rob Wiercinski.

"It'snot like we're hitting them three, four, five times a year," added Jake Renz, aNewsboy. "They know one time a year, the Newsboys are out there in front ofthem with those red jugs and those guys selling the papers."

Theheadline: $8.6 million raised in the last 83 years, and every dollar of it hasstayed right here in the Toledo community. Reading between the lines, you seethe people like Councilman Craig, whose lives are forever changed by the goodwork of the Newsboys. Those people want to pay it forward.

"Gettinginvolved in the Old Newsboys, you know, it's a debt of gratitude," Craig said.

