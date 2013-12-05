Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Toledoresidents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Associationselling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

They'vebeen doing it one day every December for the last 83 years. It's anorganization with a rich history and simple purpose.

"Iknow firsthand about the good works the Old Newsboys do," said Toledo CityCouncilman Michael Craig.

Thepaper sale is personal for Craig, who has been involved with the Old Newsboys andselling papers for 25 years. But it's what happened when he was a young boythat still makes him choke up when he talks about the organization.

"Giftsand food – they may seem like small things," he said. "Unless you're not use tohaving those types of things."

Eachyear, hundreds of volunteers take to street corners and shopping centers inToledo to raise money that will be used all year to provide coats, shoes, mealsand holiday baskets for kids who would otherwise go without.

"Itgives people some sense of dignity, where they're not getting something that'sbeen worn or used," said Tracey Edwards, paper sale chair for the organization.

"Thepeople that we serve, they do deserve to be taken care of," added EmmettBeavers, Jr., who has been selling papers for 55 years.

Insidethe Jefferson Center basement in downtown Toledo, there is a small room full ofthe organization's history. As old as the Old Newsboys himself, 83-year-oldRichard Buchholz has been working hard to preserve this Toledo tradition.

Thereare pictures, papers, scrapbooks and meeting minutes that date all the way backto the beginning, in 1929.

Buchholzwas president of the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association in 1982. Now he takeshis jobs as official historian very seriously. He's even writing a book thatcovers 80 years of this 100 percent volunteer organization's history.

"Mostpeople don't believe I'm as old as I am, because I'm so darn happy. That's whatkeeps me looking young, ‘cause I'm really happy that I've got a chance to dothis," he said. "One of the things why we get so much money is because we giveit all away."

Anothersecret to a good paper sale?

"Whenthe weather is worse, the donations go up," said Rob Wiercinski.

"It'snot like we're hitting them three, four, five times a year," added Jake Renz, aNewsboy. "They know one time a year, the Newsboys are out there in front ofthem with those red jugs and those guys selling the papers."

Theheadline: $8.6 million raised in the last 83 years, and every dollar of it hasstayed right here in the Toledo community. Reading between the lines, you seethe people like Councilman Craig, whose lives are forever changed by the goodwork of the Newsboys. Those people want to pay it forward.

"Gettinginvolved in the Old Newsboys, you know, it's a debt of gratitude," Craig said.

