CALL 11 FOR ACTION: City cleans up mess from demolished home hours after WTOL 11 calls

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

People in one Toledo neighborhood were fed up after the city demolished a house, but forgot to clean up the mess. Neighbors called us for action and we got results.

Thursday morning, an entire lot on Vance Street was covered in debris.

Neighbors called Toledo News Now asking for help. After a call to the city, crews came out and finished the job Thursday afternoon.

"My landlord called the city and they were giving us the runaround," said Michael Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he's lived in this neighborhood for 10 years. He says he wanted the house demolished, but didn't expect the city to leave without finishing the job.

"I'd rather have the house than this mess," said Rodriguez.

City crews demolished the house November 18, but a pile has been sitting untouched for more than two weeks. A city official seemed unaware of the problem, saying "they were surprised this was still here." The official did say the city would come clean up the mess, which it did Thursday.

Michael says he's grateful, but he wants the city to pay for his broken window. He says someone launched one of the bricks from the demolished home into it.

"It's very dangerous it's happening at like ten in the morning and I could be standing in one of the rooms when it happens and I could get hit by one of the big rocks," said Rodriguez.

