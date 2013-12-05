Delta transitional shelter gets boost from American Legion - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delta transitional shelter gets boost from American Legion

DELTA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Delta Open Door, a charity which helps the homeless get back on their feet, may be able to start some new programs thanks to a $500 donation by the Swanton American Legion.

Open Door provides 12 beds, a GED classroom and other services for those without a place to stay. Leaders say they call it a transitional shelter because Open Door works to help people find jobs and save enough money to move out on their own.

All of the shelter's funding comes from private donations and revenue from the thrift shop they operate.

"A thrift store helps us pay our bills but it doesn't help us get new programs up and running," said Executive Director Kristene Clark.

The organization works with many veterans, which inspired the American Legion to donate.

"A lot of times there's veterans out there who just think everyone's forgot about them and that's just not true," said Swanton American Legion Commander Bernie Gustwiller.

For more information visit http://deltaopendoor.org/

