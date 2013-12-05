Delta transitional shelter gets boost from American Legion

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Delta Open Door, a charity which helps the homeless get back on their feet, may be able to start some new programs thanks to a $500 donation by the Swanton American Legion.

Open Door provides 12 beds, a GED classroom and other services for those without a place to stay. Leaders say they call it a transitional shelter because Open Door works to help people find jobs and save enough money to move out on their own.

All of the shelter's funding comes from private donations and revenue from the thrift shop they operate.

"A thrift store helps us pay our bills but it doesn't help us get new programs up and running," said Executive Director Kristene Clark.

The organization works with many veterans, which inspired the American Legion to donate.

"A lot of times there's veterans out there who just think everyone's forgot about them and that's just not true," said Swanton American Legion Commander Bernie Gustwiller.



For more information visit http://deltaopendoor.org/.

