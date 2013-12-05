TPD arrest woman accused of hammering woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman accused of hammering woman arrested

Brandi Hamilton (Source: Lucas County Jail) Brandi Hamilton (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo woman accused of hitting another woman with a hammer has been captured.

Toledo Police say Brandi Hamilton was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon, as well as seven other misdemeanor charges.

U.S. Marshals say the assault happened Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Prescott, where Hamilton is accused of getting into a fight and hitting the victim with a hammer. The victim was seriously injured as a result.
     
Hamilton has a long criminal history including robbery, drug trafficking, and domestic violence.

Anyone with information about a known fugitive's whereabouts can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 or the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly