West Toledo Andersons store back open after minor fire

West Toledo Andersons store back open after minor fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Andersons store on Talmadge Road is back open after a generator fire forced the store to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews received the first call around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, and say the fire was sparked during a test of a generator. Flames then spread to the roof of the building from the generator room.

Flames were quickly extinguished with firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt.

All customers and employees were evacuated from the store. The store was closed for more than two hours because of the fire, but reopened around 6 p.m. Thursday.

