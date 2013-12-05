Toledo's winter farmers' market opens Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's winter farmers' market opens Saturday

A variety of local products can be found at the farmers' market. Check it out for yourself to see. (Source: Toledo Farmers' Market) A variety of local products can be found at the farmers' market. Check it out for yourself to see. (Source: Toledo Farmers' Market)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This holiday season, help support local businesses by buying quality handmade and homegrown products in the heated comfort of Toledo's enclosed Farmers' Market.

Beginning Dec. 7, a portion of the market will be enclosed and heated. Vendors have been planning for this and will have a variety of products available, including herbs, honey, coffee, chicken, turkey, beef, cheese, bread, preserve, baked goods, jewelry, crafts, soaps, candles, Toledo clothing, plants and more.

The Ohio Direction Card and all major credit cards are accepted at the market, located at 525 Market Street every Saturday this winter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly