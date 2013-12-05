Deal reached with Findlay firefighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deal reached with Findlay firefighters

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It took most of the last two years to reach, but a deal has finally been made between the city of Findlay and its fire union.

The old contract for Findlay firefighters expired in 2012. The new three-year contract has concessions the mayor says are appreciated for the overall benefit of the city.

Findlay has three unions: police, fire and sewer. The firefighters contract was the last of the three to negotiate.

Tuesday night's deal is retroactive to the beginning of 2013 and leaves out the potential for wage increases until 2015. Other concessions involve sick time, sick pay, and health insurance.

"There were some serious concessions and I am very thankful for that. But what I think ultimately it means is that our fire fighters are very serious about what they do and they want to be able to continue to do that at a level that is consistent with an NFPA standard, or one that they feel as though they can actually provide adequate protection for the residents of the city of Findlay," said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

