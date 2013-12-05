Council asked to approve $10K to restore flagpole - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Council asked to approve $10K to restore flagpole

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Posted by WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A patriotic corner of west Toledo lost some of that feeling after an accident back in January, but spirits could be "raised" if a city councilwoman gets her wish.

At the intersection of Phillips and Sylvania in the Five Points neighborhood of Toledo, there was a set of flags honoring the country and military, as well as a monument. Only damage is left behind after an off-duty Toledo firefighter caused an accident that took out the flags and flagpole. A stone pillar was crushed at the Boyd's Retro Candy Store and the monument was tossed across the street into the store's sidewalk. 

The city accepted a settlement from the driver's insurance company, but there was no money set aside to replace the flagpole. So City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb will ask Council on Tuesday to approve up to $10,000 to install a new flagpole and restore the pride that was once at the intersection. 

Webb says it's the city's responsibility to help bring back what was destroyed.

"It's a local flag shop, from District 6, that will be doing the work and it is weather permitting. So if this passes before Christmas, once the weather permits and they begin the process, we could have that flag up before spring for sure," explained Webb.

The Five Points Association has been working to fix the monument that was damaged, which commemorates the dedication of the flags back in the 1940s.

Webb also hopes new flags can be donated.

