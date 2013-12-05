West Toledo homeowner shoots would-be burglar

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A west Toledo man is recovering after being shot during an attempted burglary overnight, but he will be charged for his involvement.

Police say Antione Garret, 34, and his girlfriend awoke to the sound of someone breaking into their home on Leybourn Avenue. When Garret heard the front window shatter, he ran downstairs and saw Randy Estrada, 21, climbing inside. Garret fired his handgun several times, until Estrada climbed back out the window and ran away.

A short time later, Estrada called 911 to report that he had been shot and was taken to a Toledo hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

"If someone's breaking into your house and you fear for your safety, you have the right to defend yourself and your family. And in this case, that's what we believe Mr. Garret has done," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say Estrada will likely be charged once he is released from the hospital.

