West Toledo homeowner shoots would-be burglar

A west Toledo man is recovering after being shot during an attempted burglary overnight, but he will be charged for his involvement.

Police say Antione Garret, 34, and his girlfriend awoke to the sound of someone breaking into their home on Leybourn Avenue. When Garret heard the front window shatter, he ran downstairs and saw Randy Estrada, 21, climbing inside. Garret fired his handgun several times, until Estrada climbed back out the window and ran away. 

A short time later, Estrada called 911 to report that he had been shot and was taken to a Toledo hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

"If someone's breaking into your house and you fear for your safety, you have the right to defend yourself and your family. And in this case, that's what we believe Mr. Garret has done," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say Estrada will likely be charged once he is released from the hospital.

