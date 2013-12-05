Findlay Schools prepare to train students with ALICE program - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay Schools prepare to train students with ALICE program

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Findlay teachers and staff are holding public meetings to dispel myths and rumors before they implement ALICE school safety procedures.

The staff at Findlay went through ALICE training back in October.  All Hancock County schools have made the decision to implement the program in their respective districts.

"Probably the biggest thing is that it empowers people," said Findlay Police Officer Lt. Scott Lowry.  "It gives them the ability to make decisions when bad things happen."

The ALICE system is known for providing alternative options to teachers, staff, and students in dire situations, including ways to escape or barricade a room.

Another public meeting regarding ALICE training will be held at 7 pm Thursday, Dec. 5, at Glenwood Middle School.

