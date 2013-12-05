Driver rushed to hospital after overnight accident in Ottawa County

Driver rushed to hospital after overnight accident in Millbury - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MILLBURY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Emergency responders say a man was rushed to a local hospital after an overnight accident at Bolander and Trowbridge in Ottawa County.

The man reportedly ran through the stop sign at that intersection, causing him to run into a new of boulders, which trapped him inside his vehicle.

He was reportedly found around 1:30 Thursday morning.  Emergency responders say they had to pry the man out of his vehicle.  

The man had reportedly lost a lot of blood, and was flown via helicopter to a local hospital.

Toledo News Now has a crew at the scene of the crash and will provide more information as it becomes available.

