Donations needed for Christmas assistance in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Amajor giveaway is getting ready to kick off in Perrysburg Township. Hundreds oftoys and food will be handed out.

Organizersfor Operation Bread Basket say they still need help to make the giveaway asuccess.

Forthe past 35 years, Operation Bread Basket has been making Christmas wishes cometrue for families in Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township. The giveaway is setfor Dec. 21, but before parents can haul the toys home, organizers are askingfor more donations.

Theprogram provides gifts for infants, children and teens, but this year,organizers say they are lacking presents for children ages 12-17.

"Theparents are very grateful because that's what Christmas is all about, you know,the surprise, the happiness on Christmas morning," said organizer Sharon Upton.

Familieswill also get three bags of food, along with clothes to take home. Time isrunning out for families to apply for the assistance. Clickhere for more information.

