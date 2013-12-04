Driver gets license back 3 years after hitting, killing teen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver gets license back 3 years after hitting, killing teen

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A woman who killed a 15-year-old Sylvania Northview student in 2010 while police say she was distracted behind the wheel will now be allowed back on the roads.

Cynthia Anderson was driving on Erie Street in January of 2010, passing a school bus while distracted by the radio, when she hit and killed Morgan Duris.

She pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide, which is a third-degree felony. She was sentenced to three years of probation and her license was suspended for 10 years.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Anderson will be able to drive again, but only to and from work.

Attorney Jerome Phillips says part of the reason she may have been granted driving privileges again is because Anderson was sober at the time of the accident.

"It's a substantially different case when there is no alcohol involved," Phillips said. "It is a felony case and it is a serious case, but it is much less serious when there is no alcohol or drugs involved."

Phillips also says it's a very common occurrence for a distracted driver to get their license back after an accident like this, and that there is no legislation he has heard of for stricter punishment in such a case.

