Car break-ins up in Sylvania Twp this year

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Most of the thefts are happening in commercial areas.

Since August, there have been around 30 car break-ins in Sylvania Township. That's triple the amount from last year.

Police say thieves have been targeting cars at all hours of the day, usually in commercial areas, looking for items they can easily snatch.

"A lot of these items they are getting out of the cars are in plain view," said Lt. Robert Austin, with the Sylvania Township Police. "Women are leaving their purses out, gym bags are being left out, gifts are being left in the car, cell phones are left in plain view."

So far, the department has made eight arrests of people linked to car break-ins, but they are pursuing even more leads. Police say the best way to keep your car safe is to hide all valuables before going out.

"The criminals are watching you hide the stuff in the car, and are watching you get out, and they are walking throughout the parking lots and seeing what is available in the cars," Lt. Austin said.

Always be on the lookout, no matter where you are.

"Don't trust the area, because if it's in Sylvania, it can happen anywhere," said Bobby Brown, who works in the township.

