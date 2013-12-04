Residents blame management for apartment complex water problems

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

People living at the Riviera Maia apartments in Toledo say they got a rude awakening Wednesday morning.

The residents woke up with no running water, and they are blaming management.

"Every three months there are letters from the water company hanging on all the doors to the apartments, saying if they're not paid by a certain amount, it's going to get shut off," said resident Sunni Jennings.

Crews from Toledo's water department were there Wednesday morning to shut everything down.

The residents say they have been paying water and sewer bills monthly, then suddenly, they stopped receiving bills. They say water bills are supposed to be included in their rent.

"In my lease, it says gas, electric and water," Jennings said. "Every time everybody asks [management] about the water, they would say, ‘Don't worry about it.'"

But it looks like they should have been worried.

"What I am most upset about is where did that money go to that we were paying in for water and sewer?" asked Cynthia Terheide, who has lived at Riviera Maia for five years.

Manager Kim Miller says there was some confusion with the bills.

"We were on it immediately, and in the short time, we did get the water turned on in the few buildings that were turned off," she said.

Residents still want answers.

"What happened to that money? Why was the water not paid?" Terheide asked.

Neighbors say if environmental health didn't threaten to condemn the complex, they still would not have running water.

Toledo News Now made calls to the water department, but the calls have not been returned.

