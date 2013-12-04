Residents blame management for apartment complex water problems - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents blame management for apartment complex water problems

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

People living at the Riviera Maia apartments in Toledo say they got a rude awakening Wednesday morning.

The residents woke up with no running water, and they are blaming management.

"Every three months there are letters from the water company hanging on all the doors to the apartments, saying if they're not paid by a certain amount, it's going to get shut off," said resident Sunni Jennings.

Crews from Toledo's water department were there Wednesday morning to shut everything down.

The residents say they have been paying water and sewer bills monthly, then suddenly, they stopped receiving bills. They say water bills are supposed to be included in their rent.

"In my lease, it says gas, electric and water," Jennings said. "Every time everybody asks [management] about the water, they would say, ‘Don't worry about it.'"

But it looks like they should have been worried.

"What I am most upset about is where did that money go to that we were paying in for water and sewer?" asked Cynthia Terheide, who has lived at Riviera Maia for five years.

Manager Kim Miller says there was some confusion with the bills.

"We were on it immediately, and in the short time, we did get the water turned on in the few buildings that were turned off," she said.

Residents still want answers.

"What happened to that money? Why was the water not paid?" Terheide asked.

Neighbors say if environmental health didn't threaten to condemn the complex, they still would not have running water.

Toledo News Now made calls to the water department, but the calls have not been returned.

