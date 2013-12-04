Carlton Hunter arrested after robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested for robbery

TOLEDO, OH

Police have arrested a Toledo man wanted in connection to a robbery.

Carlton Hunter was wanted for strong armed robbery and a parole violation.

U.S. Marshals say he has an extensive criminal history, including robbery, drug possession, and aggravated assault.

