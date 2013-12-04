Mario Kea II wanted for punching pregnant girlfriend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man wanted for punching pregnant girlfriend

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Mario Kea II (Source: Toledo Police Department) Mario Kea II (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo police are searching for a man they say punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face.

Police say on Friday, Mario Kea II punched his nine-month pregnant girlfriend several times in the head, causing severe damage to her nose, mouth and face. 
 
He currently has a felonious assault warrant, as well as three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Two of the misdemeanors are for domestic violence and the other is an escape warrant out of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Police emphasize the importance of getting this man off the streets.

"We take domestic violence very seriously here, and if we have someone that is reoffending like he is, we're going to charge him with a felony, which is what we did," explained Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department.

Kea is described as a 19-year-old black male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where police can find him, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

