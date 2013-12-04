Don't Waste Your Money: Troubleshooting PlayStation 4 glitches

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Sony sold more than 1 million copies of its new PlayStation 4 in the first weekend it was on sale, and the newest video game console is now very hard to find anywhere.



But not everyone who bought one is thrilled.

Problems Started Right Away



Joseph Jones was one of the lucky people who got their hands on a new PS4 on release day. But his luck ran out when he tried to get his new gaming console up and running.



"It never loaded," he said. "Did this right here, is what you see. Just a blue line."



Gaming websites are calling it the "Blue Light of Death" or "Blue Line of Death."

So Jones called Sony, and after a very long wait, a rep gave him some suggestions for repairing it.

"After being on hold for four hours," he said, "they said check the HDMI cord."



Still, he said none of the suggestions, from rebooting to changing cords, worked.



So the rep said he would have to exchange it. But even that wasn't easy, Jones said, because "before I could confirm my address I got disconnected."



Many Complaints Online



Online forums claim hundreds, if not thousands of users out of a 1 million early buyers, are experiencing blue line lockup with their new PS4s.



Others report the console shutting down while playing.



Sony, however, says less than .5 percent of owners are having problems, which is better than normal for a brand new gaming system. It also says it's working on fixes.

Sony has set up a troubleshooting guide for those having problems.



Jones, in the meantime, decided to stand in line at GameStop the next day and buy another one. So he now has a working PS4, which he loves, and a dead one, which he doesn't.



As always, don't waste your money.

