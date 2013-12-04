Deitrekk Boone, wanted for murder of Toledo gym owner, arrested in Texas

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Joe Lengel was shot and killed outside his south Toledo gym early on the morning of November 19, 2012.

A Toledo man wanted for the murder of a local gym owner was arrested in Houston, Texas on Wednesday.

Police say Deitrekk Boone was using the fake name James Smith when he was arrested in front of a Golden Corral by Houston Police Wednesday. Houston PD says Boone had drugs on him at the time of the arrest.

Boone had been on the run for more than a year after police say he shot and killed Crossfit gym owner Joe Lengel in south Toledo on November 19, 2012. Police say Lengel showed up to open the gym early that morning when five men, including Boone, attempted to rob him. The robbery somehow went wrong, and Lengel ended up shot, according to Toledo Police.

Those who knew Lengel say they take some comfort knowing Boone is now in police custody. They say they will never forget the day Lengel was killed.

"It's been a year. I don't think it changes much as to how I feel about everything, but I'm glad that they caught him, that they got him off the streets. He's obviously a criminal and he's getting what he deserves hopefully. So, I feel better about it now," said Jake Grolle, who works at the gym.

The four other men police say were involved in the robbery, Devonte Harris, Jason Kuhns, Matthew Managhan and Chad Brown were arrested less than a month after the murder.

Boone was listed as one of the most wanted fugitives in the city by Toledo Police.

