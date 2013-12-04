Woman says she was shot by stray bullet on Turnpike near Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman says she was shot by stray bullet on Turnpike near Toledo

Julie Husband (left), her husband (center) and their three children. (Source: The Courier) Julie Husband (left), her husband (center) and their three children. (Source: The Courier)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was injured by a projectile that shot through a car window on the Ohio Turnpike.

The patrol says 47-year-old James Brian O'loughlin of Cedar Falls, Iowa was driving eastbound near mile post 49 in western Lucas County on November 24. O'loughlin's wife, 47-year-old Julie Elizabeth Husband, was in the passenger seat, with the couple's three children in the back seat.

Just after 11 a.m. the patrol says a projectile shattered the passenger window and struck Husband in the face, breaking her jaw.

Husband says she later learned the projectile was a 12-guage shotgun slug. Husband underwent surgery at a Toledo hospital to remove the slug, and will have her jaw wired shut for 4 to 6 weeks.

The patrol confirms an object, about the size of a quarter, was lodged in Husband's jaw.

No one has been arrested in the case. The patrol says it continues to investigate the incident.

