Camels visit WTOL Your Day for Hump Day

Meteorologist Chris Vickers pulling off a selfie with Cash. Meteorologist Chris Vickers pulling off a selfie with Cash.
Ashley James and Melissa Andrews take a moment to snap a photo with our guests, Rembrandt and Cash. Ashley James and Melissa Andrews take a moment to snap a photo with our guests, Rembrandt and Cash.
TOLEDO, OH

Happy Hump Day!

To help you get over the hump of the week with a smile, Joe Garverick and Patty Lyden from the Indian Creek Camel Farm in Ottawa Lake, MI brought in their young camels, Cash and Rembrandt, for Your Day.

