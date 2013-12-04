Possible meth lab investigated in Luckey, OH - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect wanted for possible meth lab in Wood County community

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible meth operation in a small Wood County community, but the man they're looking for is on the run.
    
The Attorney General's Office, along with Luckey Police and the Wood County Sheriff's Special Response Team, searched a home in the 200 block of Adams Monday shortly before 5 p.m.

Many neighbors are shocked to hear the news.

"We've had a couple of marijuana busts in the past, but that's been about it, or speeding down Main Street," said one concerned resident.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, a search warrant was served in connection with a methamphetamine production investigation, but no one was home at the time. 
   
People who live nearby say the possibility of drugs in the neighborhood is troublesome, but not surprising.

"Drugs are rampant right now all over. So what's going on in the big towns, it's going to come over here, over to Pemberville, Stoney Ridge, all the little towns around here," said a resident.

It's a problem residents say they want stopped before drugs ruin their community. 
    
An investigation is ongoing. Jack VanCamp, 39, is currently wanted on a felony warrant for drug abuse from the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.

His whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with more information can contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9008.

