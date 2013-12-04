Suspect wanted for possible meth lab in Wood County community

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Jack VanCamp is wanted by authorities. Anyone with more information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 419-354-9008. (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities tried to search this Luckey home, but no one was home at the time.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible meth operation in a small Wood County community, but the man they're looking for is on the run.



The Attorney General's Office, along with Luckey Police and the Wood County Sheriff's Special Response Team, searched a home in the 200 block of Adams Monday shortly before 5 p.m.

Many neighbors are shocked to hear the news.

"We've had a couple of marijuana busts in the past, but that's been about it, or speeding down Main Street," said one concerned resident.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, a search warrant was served in connection with a methamphetamine production investigation, but no one was home at the time.



People who live nearby say the possibility of drugs in the neighborhood is troublesome, but not surprising.

"Drugs are rampant right now all over. So what's going on in the big towns, it's going to come over here, over to Pemberville, Stoney Ridge, all the little towns around here," said a resident.

It's a problem residents say they want stopped before drugs ruin their community.



An investigation is ongoing. Jack VanCamp, 39, is currently wanted on a felony warrant for drug abuse from the Wood County Court of Common Pleas.

His whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with more information can contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9008.

Maia Belay is following this story and will have more details in her report tonight on WTOL 11 News at 5:30.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.