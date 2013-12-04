Toledo car chase suspect due in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo car chase suspect due in court

The man accused of hitting a construction worker with his car while leading police on a chase will face a judge for a pretrial hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Sinkey, 25, faces multiple charges, including felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to stealing a car on Oct. 25 and leading multiple police departments on a chase through Wood and Lucas counties, hitting a worker in a construction zone. 
    
The construction worker, Jarred James, was treated and released for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

