Honoring our men and women in uniform during the holiday season

In honor of Veterans Day, check out our slideshow of active duty military service members and veterans from around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

There's really nothing we could ever say to convey our thanks to the men and women in our armed forces who serve and protect us every day.

But we here at WTOL 11 and Fox Toledo can do one small thing this time of year that, at the very least, brings messages from loved ones back home.

So we're bringing you our "Military Mailbag" every day in December. When you watch one of your newscasts, chances are you'll see the familiar red and white trim around a video message from someone serving overseas.

Morning, noon, and night - we're running these messages - not only to say thank you - but hopefully to bring awareness to the sacrifice these people (and their families) are making, especially around the holidays.

So when you see this video flash by, stop and listen, and remember that sacrifice, and say thanks.

