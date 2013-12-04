Driver hits pedestrian, flees scene in Perrysburg Township - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Perrysburg man was seriously hurt when a driver hit him and then left the scene in Perrysburg Township.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Leohardt of Perrysburg was walking northbound on the east shoulder of Oregon Road, just south of State Route 795, when he was hit by a dark colored, older model sedan. The car, which police believe may have been a Toyota Camry or Corolla, then left the area.

Leohardt suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly the passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

