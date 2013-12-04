Man found stabbed inside burning home; homicide, arson suspected - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found stabbed inside burning home; homicide, arson suspected

SANDUSKY, OH (AP) -

Police say they suspect a house fire Tuesday evening in Sandusky was set intentionally after the homeowner's body was found stabbed inside the house.

Flames broke out just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at a home in the 2000 block of Campbell Street in Sandusky. Police say when firefighters put out the fire they saw several locations inside the home where it appeared someone had intentionally set the fire.

Police also found the body of 86-year-old George Martin, who owned the home, stabbed several times.

Police are investigating Martin's death as a homicide.

