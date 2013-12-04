St. Clare Commons living facility opens in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New senior living facility opens in Perrysburg

Posted by WTOL Staff
PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The wait is over for comprehensive elderly care. After more than a year of construction, St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg is finally open.

The campus offers a range of care from private nurses to rehabilitation suites. Even though 152 residents can live there, only 24 residents have moved in so far. 

Residents say it's all in the details, because they really do feel like they're at home. A cozy fireplace, decorative touches on the ceilings, and live music makes the senior living campus come alive. They say the restaurant dining and chapel help make the facility feel like home.

"We have the bar, the lounge, the restaurant, all the amenities you would expect if you were living out in the community. Have a much more relaxed atmosphere. They have a chance to heal and get better and move forward with their life," said executive director Shawn Litten.

Nearly 2,000 people applied to work at the facility, but only 125 will be hired. Officials say the staff will grow as more people move in.

