Group sending care packages to deployed soldiers who have not received mail

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

This holiday season will be a little brighter for some American service members stationed overseas who have yet to receive mail during their deployment.

The Swanton American Legion got a list of 19 soldiers who have not received a single piece of mail since being deployed. The organization plans to send care packages to the soldiers in the next two weeks.

"Some of this stuff is what you and I always have and we take for granted; baby wipes, hats, gloves. Believe it or not money for postage. It's the goofy stuff you think they wouldn't need," said Deb Miniaci with the Swanton American Legion. "We do a lot for our veterans but i dont think we do enough for our people overseas."

Items needed include:

- Snacks:

Protein powder and bars

Tuna and chicken salad pouches (no cans)

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Small snack packs (pretzels, cookies, chips, gummies etc.)

- Toiletries – brand name products to remind them of home

- Games (travel size OK)

- Itunes gift cards

- Prepaid phone cards

- Gift cards to send home (for restaurants/supermarkets)

For more information contact the Swanton American Legion at (419) 826-2936.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.