Group sending care packages to deployed soldiers who have not received mail

SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This holiday season will be a little brighter for some American service members stationed overseas who have yet to receive mail during their deployment.

The Swanton American Legion got a list of 19 soldiers who have not received a single piece of mail since being deployed. The organization plans to send care packages to the soldiers in the next two weeks.

"Some of this stuff is what you and I always have and we take for granted; baby wipes, hats, gloves. Believe it or not money for postage. It's the goofy stuff you think they wouldn't need," said Deb Miniaci with the Swanton American Legion. "We do a lot for our veterans but i dont think we do enough for our people overseas."

Items needed include:

- Snacks:

  • Protein powder and bars
  • Tuna and chicken salad pouches (no cans)
  • Sunflower and pumpkin seeds
  • Small snack packs (pretzels, cookies, chips, gummies etc.)

- Toiletries – brand name products to remind them of home

-  Games (travel size OK)

- Itunes gift cards

- Prepaid phone cards

- Gift cards to send home (for restaurants/supermarkets)

For more information contact the Swanton American Legion at (419) 826-2936.

