Restaurant Ratings Report: Sanitary issues found in Toledo eateries

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

At this west Toledo restaurant, inspectors found sanitizer used to clean dishes and tables was too weak to kill germs and bacteria.

Some of your favorite fast food chains are marking clean visits, while other restaurants face issues with sanitation.

Toledo Thai Restaurant's owner is food safety certified after successfully completing an online course at the request of the Lucas County Health Department. A report from earlier this year found the owner not in compliance.

The west Toledo restaurant located on Secor Road received five violations during its inspection last month. Raw chicken was being stored above ready-to-eat foods and inspectors found sanitizer used to clean dishes and tables was too weak to kill germs and bacteria.

China House on North Byrne Road in west Toledo racked up nine violations in its last visit. Inspectors found fried chicken, cut cabbage and egg rolls sitting out at room temperature, along with raw chicken sitting out in a sink. There were also no paper towels and unsafe food temperatures for shrimp.

Inspectors counted six violations at Nick and Jimmy's Bar and Grill on Monroe Street in west Toledo. A dish machine was not dispensing chlorine, duct tape was being used to hold together a cooler and food was being stored on the floor.

If a quesadilla or burrito sounds good for dinner, south Toledo's Taco Bell on Airport Highway is without violations this week.

The same can be said for the Subway on South Reynolds Road in south Toledo.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.