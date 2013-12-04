Restaurant Ratings Report: Sanitary issues found in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: Sanitary issues found in Toledo eateries

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
At this west Toledo restaurant, inspectors found sanitizer used to clean dishes and tables was too weak to kill germs and bacteria. At this west Toledo restaurant, inspectors found sanitizer used to clean dishes and tables was too weak to kill germs and bacteria.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Some of your favorite fast food chains are marking clean visits, while other restaurants face issues with sanitation.

Toledo Thai Restaurant's owner is food safety certified after successfully completing an online course at the request of the Lucas County Health Department. A report from earlier this year found the owner not in compliance.

The west Toledo restaurant located on Secor Road received five violations during its inspection last month. Raw chicken was being stored above ready-to-eat foods and inspectors found sanitizer used to clean dishes and tables was too weak to kill germs and bacteria.

China House on North Byrne Road in west Toledo racked up nine violations in its last visit. Inspectors found fried chicken, cut cabbage and egg rolls sitting out at room temperature, along with raw chicken sitting out in a sink. There were also no paper towels and unsafe food temperatures for shrimp.

Inspectors counted six violations at Nick and Jimmy's Bar and Grill on Monroe Street in west Toledo. A dish machine was not dispensing chlorine, duct tape was being used to hold together a cooler and food was being stored on the floor. 

If a quesadilla or burrito sounds good for dinner, south Toledo's Taco Bell on Airport Highway is without violations this week.

The same can be said for the Subway on South Reynolds Road in south Toledo.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly