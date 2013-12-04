‘This Christmas’ performed by Ramona Collins and her band - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

‘This Christmas’ performed by Ramona Collins and the Ramona Collins Quintet

(Toledo News Now) -

How about a little relaxing Christmas music to get you through the day?

Wednesday on Your Day, Ramona Collins and the Ramona Collins Quintet stopped by our studio to perform a great rendition of 'This Christmas'.

This is the third year Ramona is featured on the Toledo Free Press CD "Holiday Wishes" and the second time her band has been featured with her.

