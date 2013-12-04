Holiday shopping tips: How to protect your purchases - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holiday shopping tips: How to protect your purchases

The holidays may prompt a spike in generosity, but Toledo Police say they also come with an increase in theft.

Some of these tips include always double checking you locked your vehicle, storing bags and packages in the trunk rather in visible seats, and parking your car in a way that lets you exit the spot without having to back out.

