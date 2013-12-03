Lucas County housing fund, land bank to merge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County housing fund, land bank to merge

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo-Lucas County Housing Fund, Inc. and the Lucas County Land Bank have announced a collaboration that will provide additional dollars to community housing needs by reducing administrative expenses and overhead.

The housing fund is ending operations, with transfer of assets and operations to the land bank. Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz says this means less money going toward staff and overhead and more money going toward improving the local housing stock.

"We'd be able to streamline those costs, achieve a more efficient program to make those dollars go farther," he said. "Since 2011, we've worked together to provide gap financing for projects which otherwise wouldn't be funded."

TLCHF President Linda Furney says the move is being made because of their confidence in the land bank.

"There are many projects that can't move forward because they don't have a match," she said.

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity is among the organizations which have benefited over the past few years with funding provided through the housing fund and land bank.   

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly