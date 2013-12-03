Residents still displaced after sprinkler malfunction - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Some residents still displaced after sprinkler malfunction

Half the residents at the Alpha Towers senior living apartments in Toledo may have to wait a while longer before being able to return to their home.

On Monday night, a sprinkler on the eighth floor broke open, causing significant water damage throughout the complex. City building inspectors were on the scene on Tuesday to check on disaster clean-up efforts and review the extent of electrical repairs which need to be made.

Tuesday evening, residents living in the west side of the facility were allowed to return home. According to the Red Cross, the others are going to stay in a hotel, if they don't have friends or family to stay with.  The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at the UAW Local 12 hall Monday night, but closed it as of Tuesday evening.

"You're frustrated, you don't get to do everything you normally do," said Marquette McFarland, one of the residents. "You're at a relative's house and I don't want to be a burden on them."

The Area Office on Aging is making special accommodations for some seniors who have special needs, knowing it could be a few more days before all residents are allowed back in.   

