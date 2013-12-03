Sheriff: Oregon man dies in hunting accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sheriff: Oregon man dies in hunting accident

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Officials are investigating after a northwest Ohio man died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday around 1:50 p.m., the Fulton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a hunting accident near State Highway 109 and County Road N in Royalton Township. 

Officials from EMS, Ohio Division of Wildlife, St. Vincent Life Flight and Fulton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office says a 21-year-old from Oregon was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. 

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is handling the investigation, which is being treated as a hunting accident at this time.

