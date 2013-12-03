Fostoria holding winter clothing drive for those in need

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A group in Fostoria is helping families stay bundled up this winter, even if they can't afford it.

The start of December means the start of cooler weather. Many parents and kids in the Fostoria area are in need of coats, and one organization is making sure they have one.

People lined up early Monday morning at First Step Health Family Resource Center to slip into a winter coat. It's the second year the center has given free coats, scarves, gloves and quilts to local families who can't afford to buy them. A total of 170 coats were donated by Old Fort Bank in Fostoria, along with 40 brand new children's coats the bank purchased.

Anyone in need can stop by from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 6 to pick out their winter gear.

Organizers say they're still accepting donations, as well.

"We've had moms, and dads, and grandparents. They're very thankful, because many of them I noticed, didn't have a winter coat on. I noticed with several people, shoes would have been something we could have used too, because I saw people with socks and sandals still from the summer," said Terri Mercer, executive director of First Step Health Family Resource Center.

If you need a coat or are interested in donating one, visit First Step or call 419-435-7300.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.