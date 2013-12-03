Fostoria holding winter clothing drive for those in need - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fostoria holding winter clothing drive for those in need

Posted by WTOL Staff
FOSTORIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A group in Fostoria is helping families stay bundled up this winter, even if they can't afford it.

The start of December means the start of cooler weather. Many parents and kids in the Fostoria area are in need of coats, and one organization is making sure they have one.

People lined up early Monday morning at First Step Health Family Resource Center to slip into a winter coat. It's the second year the center has given free coats, scarves, gloves and quilts to local families who can't afford to buy them. A total of 170 coats were donated by Old Fort Bank in Fostoria, along with 40 brand new children's coats the bank purchased.

Anyone in need can stop by from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 6 to pick out their winter gear.

Organizers say they're still accepting donations, as well.

"We've had moms, and dads, and grandparents. They're very thankful, because many of them I noticed, didn't have a winter coat on. I noticed with several people, shoes would have been something we could have used too, because I saw people with socks and sandals still from the summer," said Terri Mercer, executive director of First Step Health Family Resource Center.

If you need a coat or are interested in donating one, visit First Step or call 419-435-7300.

