Student in Scott High incident arraigned on felony charges

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A 14-year-old student arrested after a standoff inside Scott High School Monday morning was arraigned on two felony charges Tuesday.

The school was on lockdown for more than an hour after police say the student pulled a pellet gun which looked like a real firearm from his backpack. Police say the student also had a knife.



Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olender says there are no plans to try the student as an adult, as he has no criminal record.

The teen was arraigned on one count of illegal conveyance, a fifth degree felony, and one count of making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.

A trial date was set for December 19 at the arraignment.

TPS Interim Superintendent Romules Durant says there was increased security at Scott on Tuesday, including metal detectors, which students may be seeing more of.

"We will do it progressively," Durant said. "We do them randomly throughout the district."

Durant says having metal detectors at the school on a daily basis is up to the school board.

"The main thing is we want to make sure that we have an environment that the students are going to live up to and look at it as if something that is a containment of," he said.

Toledo Police provided extra security at the school, as well.

"We have officers already stationed at the schools," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "Toledo Public Schools also have their police force that are armed out at their high schools, as well as also unarmed security, so there is actually quite a bit of security at the schools."

Both Durant and Heffernan say they are satisfied with the security measures provided.

Related: Student charged in Scott High School incident

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.