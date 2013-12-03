Student in Scott High incident arraigned on felony charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Student in Scott High incident arraigned on felony charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A 14-year-old student arrested after a standoff inside Scott High School Monday morning was arraigned on two felony charges Tuesday.

The school was on lockdown for more than an hour after police say the student pulled a pellet gun which looked like a real firearm from his backpack. Police say the student also had a knife.

Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olender says there are no plans to try the student as an adult, as he has no criminal record.

The teen was arraigned on one count of illegal conveyance, a fifth degree felony, and one count of making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.

A trial date was set for December 19 at the arraignment.

TPS Interim Superintendent Romules Durant says there was increased security at Scott on Tuesday, including metal detectors, which students may be seeing more of.

"We will do it progressively," Durant said. "We do them randomly throughout the district."

Durant says having metal detectors at the school on a daily basis is up to the school board.

"The main thing is we want to make sure that we have an environment that the students are going to live up to and look at it as if something that is a containment of," he said.

Toledo Police provided extra security at the school, as well.

"We have officers already stationed at the schools," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "Toledo Public Schools also have their police force that are armed out at their high schools, as well as also unarmed security, so there is actually quite a bit of security at the schools."

Both Durant and Heffernan say they are satisfied with the security measures provided.

Related: Student charged in Scott High School incident

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Student in Scott High incident arraigned on felony chargesMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly