Hot on the Web: Amazing iPad art, Instinctual Pillow Fight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Amazing iPad art, Instinctual Pillow Fight

Hot on the Web: Dec. 3.

An artist creates an amazing portrait of Morgan Freeman using his fingers on an iPad app.

A man's instincts take over when he's attacked by a stranger in a pillow fight.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly