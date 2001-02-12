Watch Robert Shiels on News 11 at Five. Listen for the Weather Quiz questions and send an e-mail to weatherquiz@wtol.com (during the show) with the correct answer.

Please be sure to include your name, address, city, state, zip code and phone number. If you are correct, your name and town will be used on air!

Email your answer, name and town to weatherquiz@wtol.com.

Good Luck!