200 residents evacuated from central Toledo apartments

Breaking

200 residents evacuated from central Toledo apartments

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Residents of the Alpha Towers senior living facility in central Toledo have been evacuated after a sprinkler system designed to put out fires malfunctioned. 

Fire officials say the sprinkler system on the eighth floor suddenly went off, sending water cascading down to the first floor. Officials are concerned about the possibility of electrical fires, and possible mold contamination. 

The 200 residents have been evacuated to the UAW Local 12 union hall on Ashland Avenue for the time-being.  The American Red Cross is involved in the situation.

Toledo News Now has been told it could be a few days before the issue with the sprinkler is resolved.

