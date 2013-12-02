Airman surprises parents on return from Afghanistan - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Airman surprises parents on return from Afghanistan

One family had an emotional reunion at a Sylvania Township restaurant over the weekend.

Senior Airman Dustin Ellison returned from a nine-month tour of duty in Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

His parents, Alan and Tami Ellison, didn't think they would be reunited with Dustin until December, but he came home early and his wife Michelle arranged a surprise reunion at Shorty's Restaurant.

"Oh my God, it's marvelous," said Tami. "It is marvelous. We've been waiting for too long."

"It's been a long time waiting," added Alan. "I'm glad, proud that he's home."

While in Afghanistan, Dustin served in the military police. He said he was ecstatic to be home with his family.

