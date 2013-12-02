Man shot in front of west Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in front of west Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in front of his west Toledo home Monday evening.

It happened in the 1500 block of Addington Road, just after 8:30.

Officers say the victim had just gotten out of his vehicle and was walking to his house when the suspect approached him, demanding cash. The victim handed over what he had, and was then shot in the hip.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

