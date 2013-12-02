Toledo Firefighters Museum to purchase museum property - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Firefighters Museum to purchase museum property

A new proposal calls for the City of Toledo to sell the Toledo Firefighters Museum property on the 900 block of Sylvania Avenue to Toledo Firefighters Museum, Inc. for $1.

The measure takes into consideration the amount of time and money the group has spent fixing up the building over recent years. It's the former Fire Station number 18, which has been converted into a museum.

The deal is going before city council for approval because the museum group is planning to raise money to pay for a major expansion project. The city would still hold fire prevention program events at the museum if the measure is approved, but it would allow the organization to move ahead with future expansion plans.

"It's taken a lot of years to accumulate what we have and we're at a point now we're growing again and we need to expand," said Robert Schwanzl, president of the museum organization.

Council will take its first look at the measure on Tuesday during its agenda review session, and can vote as early as next week.

